“Music is in my blood”: Kogo Basilisa, 79, the Mashujaa Day dance sensation

“When music is in my blood, I dance, and I give the best dance that my mother showed me.”

At 79, retired teacher Basilisa Singoei, popularly known as Kogo Basilisa, has become an internet sensation, attracting attention from Kenya and abroad.

Her story reflects how hosting Mashujaa Day in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, for the first time has created opportunities for local artists to showcase their talent, preserve their culture and earn a living. Kogo Basilisa, who retired in 2002 after 34 years in teaching, began singing publicly in 2016.

“I retired at 55 years old. In my profession, I was teaching music. I brought so many certificates in my school. Music is something nice. Music makes me so happy. Music makes me to join the young men, women and the young generation.”

A lifelong passion for music has since become a platform for bringing generations together through traditional dance.

“The opportunity now, I’ve gotten because of my president bringing this Mashujaa Day to Uasin Gishu,” she said.

Her cultural dance group, Sisto Cultural Dancers, was selected by the Permanent Presidential Music Commission (PPMC) among other artists to showcase the cultural heritage of Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi and Uasin Gishu, the three counties who co hosted this year’s national celebrations, in the 15,000 seater Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret City.

“PPMC has made me to be known, in fact, all over the world.” Kogo Basilisa added , noting that

the opportunity has expanded her reach beyond the region. She says she now receives calls from young people in Canada and the United States who have seen her performances online.

“Young people like you, they tell me I am doing something good. In fact, the other day I was in Koroom,” she said, crediting the commission for helping her gain recognition. The benefits extend to the group, whose members got a gig in between rehearsals at the popular annual Korom Festival in Nairobi.

The celebrations took place against the backdrop of a major infrastructure investment in the sports economy by President Willianm Ruto’s administration across the country, the 15,000-capacity Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, which is in its final stages of completion under the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) management. The facility is expected to provide a lasting venue for sporting events, especially for athletes and other major events beyond the national celebrations.

For Uasin Gishu and its neighbouring counties in North Rift, hosting Mashujaa Day offered a platform to showcase cultural heritage, host visitors and create opportunities for local talent and businesses. Kogo Basilisa says her journey carries a message for people of all ages, it is never too late to pursue a talent.

“I tell my people, things are never late. God’s time is the best. Being old does not matter, provided you have that talent. As I started singing in 2016, I did give up,” she said. After years of singing without widespread recognition, she says her persistence is finally paying off.

“I went on, andt on, saying one time, one day, things will come up, and it has come up. After 10 or more than 10 years of singing.”

For Kogo Basilisa, Mashujaa Day was more than a national celebration. It was an opportunity to share the dance she learnt from her mother with a wider audience and show how cultural talent can open doors to income-generating opportunities.