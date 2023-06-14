Mutindwa Market razed down in dawn inferno

Property of unknown value has gone up in flames at Makadara’s Mutindwa Market.

Traders say the inferno which sparked off at 2 am at a stall spread fast to adjacent structures and soon engulfed the entire market.

The fire brigade from Nairobi County arrived at the scene but nothing could be salvaged.

Traders say the fire could have been contained had more effort been put into the response.

Embakasi West Member of Parliament Mark Mwenje who visited the market called for a speedy probe into the inferno and challenged the Nairobi County Assembly to debate the recent fire incidents that have been occurring in various markets within the county.

Mwenje said traders must be assisted to rebuild, even as he appealed for calm as police investigate the cause of the Wednesday dawn inferno.