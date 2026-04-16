Africa

Murkomen departs for Brazzaville for inauguration of President Nguesso

MINA Media
By MINA Media
1 Min Read

Interior and National Administration CS Kipchumba Murkomen has left for Brazzaville, the Republic of the Congo, to represent President Ruto during the inauguration of President Denis Sassou Nguesso.

President Nguesso was re-elected on March 15.

Speaking as he departed, the CS said that as maritime and riverine nations with strategic ecological assets, Kenya and the Republic of the Congo share a common responsibility to protect and harness aquatic ecosystems for sustainable development.

“Kenya particularly appreciates the Republic of the Congo’s leadership within the Congo Basin ecosystem and its role in preserving one of the world’s most important carbon sinks,” the CS said.

He added that the protection of the Congo Basin resonates strongly with Kenya’s climate justice advocacy at continental and multilateral levels.

He is accompanied by MPs Phelix Odiwuor (Langata), Mohamed Abdi Abdirahman (Lafey), Irene Njoki (Bahati), Linet Chepkorir (Bomet County), Bernard Kitur (Nandi Hills) and John Bwire (Taveta)

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