Nairobi: Police arrest suspect, recover loaded homemade pistol

Police have arrested one suspect and recovered a loaded homemade pistol following a robbery incident in Fuata Nyayo, Nairobi.

The suspect was arrested by officers from South B Police Station who responded to reports that residents had been attacked by armed individuals who stole household items.

A search conducted after the arrest led to the recovery of the homemade firearm and ammunition.

The suspect remains in police custody pending processing and arraignment in court.

The National Police Service (NPS) has commended the officers involved in the operation and urged members of the public to continue sharing information with security agencies to help prevent crime.