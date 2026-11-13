FootballSports

Homecoming for McCarthy as South Africa hosts Kenya today

Bafana Bafana will aim to extend their lead in the group after winning their opening two matches against Guinea and Eritrea.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Harambee Stars will face hosts South Africa today at 7 p.m. on Matchday 3 of Group D in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

The match will be held at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, as 48th-ranked South Africa will host Kenya, ranked 114th in the FIFA rankings.

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Bafana Bafana will aim to extend their lead in the group after winning their opening two matches against Guinea and Eritrea.

In their last two international friendlies,Harambee Stars were defeated by Bafana Bafana, first with a 2-1 loss in 2011 and then a 2-0 defeat in 2012.

Benni McCarthy’s Harambee Stars are determined to achieve their first win, as they currently sit at the bottom of the group with only one point.

They previously drew with Eritrea in Nairobi and then lost to Guinea in their opening group D fixtures.

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The Stars will face Bafana Bafana at the Nyayo Stadium in a return match scheduled for the 17th of this month.

Meanwhile, Guinea joined South Africa at the top of Group D with six points after defeating Eritrea 2-1 in Conakry on Thursday night during Matchday 3.

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