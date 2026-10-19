County News

Digital learning expands to 329 schools in Kisii

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

A total of 329 junior schools across Kisii County’s 11 sub-counties are receiving interactive smart boards and laptops under the second phase of the Digital Literacy Programme, strengthening access to technology-enabled learning.

The rollout was showcased during the National Classroom Experience at Kisii Comprehensive School, a day after President William Ruto launched the National Digital Class Experience at Kiminini Junior School in Trans Nzoia County.

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Schools across all 47 counties participated in the nationwide exercise to demonstrate how technology is transforming classroom learning.

Under the current rollout, 658 devices, an interactive smart board and a laptop for each school, are being delivered to the 329 schools. A further 391 schools in Kisii are expected to benefit in the next phase, scheduled for February 2027, extending digital learning to more learners across the county.

The exercise also demonstrated the power of connectivity in bringing learners together across geographical boundaries. A Grade 7 class at Kisii Comprehensive School was linked live with schools in Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, Nyamira, Vihiga and Busia, enabling learners to participate in a shared classroom experience.

Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Stephen Isaboke, who joined learners and teachers during the exercise, said the investments in digital devices and connectivity were helping equip learners with the tools and skills needed to learn, innovate and access new opportunities.

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Further in Kisii County, 250 kilometres of fibre-optic cable have been installed, connecting 179 institutions, while 32 public Wi-Fi hotspots have been established to expand access to digital services and opportunities.

The initiative forms part of the Government’s broader digital transformation agenda, which seeks to strengthen digital infrastructure and integrate technology into learning, preparing learners for an increasingly digital economy.

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