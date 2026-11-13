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Police seize 2,060 litres of illicit brew in Kahawa West

KBC Reporter
By KBC Reporter
1 Min Read

Police officers have seized 2,060 litres of illicit alcohol during a crackdown on illegal brewing in Soweto area of Kahawa West, Nairobi.

The operation, conducted on Thursday, November 12, by officers from Kahawa West Police Station, targeted the production and distribution of illicit alcohol and narcotic substances in the area.

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Police recovered 2,000 litres of kangara and 60 litres of chang’aa during the raid.

The officers also dismantled and destroyed brewing equipment used in the production of the illegal alcohol.

The National Police Service (NPS) says similar operations will continue across the country as part of efforts to curb illicit brews and drug trafficking.

Police have urged members of the public to share information on illegal brewing dens and drug trafficking with their nearest police stations to support enforcement efforts.

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