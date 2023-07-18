National 7s Circuit: Mola, Onyango lead scoring charts

Strathmore Leos’ Victor Mola leads the try scoring charts after the opening two rounds of the 2023 National rugby sevens Circuit.

The Kenya U20 international has touched down 11 times and is two clear of second placed Fidens Tony Onyango of Nondescripts who is on 9 tries.

The trio of Brunson Madigu (Strathmore Leos), Austine Sikutwa (KCB) and Joel Inzuga (Mwamba) are joint third on 6 tries.

Dan Kibet (Western Bulls), Nigel Amaitsa (Strathmore Leos) as well as the KCB duo of Vincent Onyala and Levy Amunga (KCB) close out the top four on 5 tries each.

Onyango leads the overall points with 67, twelve clear of second placed Mola (55 points) while KCB’s Brian Wahinya is third on 48 points