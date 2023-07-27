Rosatom, Burundi sign Memorandum on personnel training for development of technologies in peaceful atomic energy

Rosatom, Burundi sign Memorandum on personnel training for development of technologies in...

Rosatom and the Republic of Burundi signed a Memorandum of Cooperation for personnel training and education in peaceful atomic energy.

The document was signed by Alexey Likhachev, Director General of the State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM, and Albert Shingiro, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation in the Republic of Burundi.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the Second Summit Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg.

The memorandum outlines further steps for building human resources capacity in Burundi’s nuclear industry and development cooperation of relevant educational institutions, including joint short-term educational programmes, training instructors, educational and scientific literature development.