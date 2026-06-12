New Nanyuki Rotary President urges peaceful engagement

Newly installed Rotary Club of Nanyuki President Alex Kamau used his inaugural address to deliver a message that stretched beyond Rotary service projects and club leadership, urging Kenyans to embrace peaceful dialogue and reject violence as the country grapples with periods of political and social tension.

Kamau, an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, was installed as president for the 2026-2027 Rotary year during a ceremony attended by Rotary District Governor Wairimu Njage, Rotarians from across the region, business leaders and community stakeholders. While outlining an ambitious agenda centered on education, membership growth and community impact, Kamau devoted a significant portion of his speech to peacebuilding, one of Rotary’s seven areas of focus.

“As Rotarians, we are guided by one of our key areas of focus: Peacebuilding and Conflict Prevention,” Kamau told guests, reflecting on recent episodes of unrest that have resulted in destruction of property and loss of life.

The remarks came at a time when public demonstrations and political tensions continue to shape national discourse, placing Kamau’s message squarely within broader conversations about governance, civic participation and social cohesion.In a carefully worded appeal, Kamau urged both citizens and leaders to embrace constructive engagement and mutual understanding.

“To those who protest: may your voices be strong, but your methods peaceful. To those in government: may your ears be open, and your engagement constructive,” he said.

The newly installed president warned that violence ultimately undermines the very communities seeking progress and reform.

“A nation cannot build when it is bleeding. A community cannot thrive when it is burning. And a people cannot progress when they are divided,” he said, arguing that lasting development can only be achieved when peace serves as the foundation.

The call for restraint and dialogue reflected Rotary’s long-standing commitment to conflict prevention and community harmony, values that Kamau said should guide both citizens exercising their democratic rights and leaders responding to public concerns. His appeal for peaceful expression was among the strongest themes of an address otherwise focused on service, education and leadership.

Kamau succeeds outgoing president Becky Ngatia, whose tenure was marked by a series of high-impact community projects that strengthened the club’s visibility and reach across Laikipia County.

During Ngatia’s tenure, the club expanded its scholarship programme, renovated classrooms, planted thousands of trees, donated books to schools and rehabilitation centres, and increased its membership by 36%. It also deepened international partnerships through a vocational training initiative with Rotary counterparts abroad.

As she handed over leadership, Ngatia expressed confidence in her successor, describing the Rotary Club of Nanyuki as an organisation capable of achieving ambitious goals when its members work together.

“As I hand over to our incoming President, Alex Kamau, I know the next chapter will be even better. President-Elect Alex, Do not be afraid to dream big, because as this year has proved, the Rotary Club of Nanyuki can achieve anything when we work together. You are taking over an exceptional club. It is in very safe hands, and I promise my full support to you as a Past President. Let us all stand behind President Alex as he writes the next chapter of our club.” The outgoing President Ngatia called on the Rotary community of Nanyuki

Kamau pledged to raise the profile of the club’s projects and achievements, arguing that greater visibility would make it easier for prospective members, development partners and donors to understand Rotary’s impact and identify areas where they can plug in and support community initiatives.