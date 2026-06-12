Monica Juma sworn in as UN Vienna Chief and UNODC Executive Director

Kenya’s Monica Juma has officially taken the oath of office at the United Nations Headquarters in New York as Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna.

Juma, formerly Kenya’s National Security Adviser, was sworn in by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and pledged to discharge her duties with integrity, impartiality and dedication to the principles of the United Nations.

“In taking this oath, I am reminded that international civil service is, above all, a commitment to people. As I solemnly declared my dedication to carry out these functions with integrity, impartiality and the utmost regard for the purposes and principles of the United Nations, I reflected on the responsibility that comes with this trust,” she said.

She said she assumes the role with humility and gratitude, while remaining committed to advancing peace, security, justice and the rule of law globally.

“I step into this role with humility, gratitude and a profound sense of duty. I look forward to working with colleagues and partners across the UN system and around the world to advance peace, security, justice and the rule of law for a more prosperous and dignified future for all,” she said.

Her appointment places a Kenyan at the helm of one of the United Nations’ key agencies responsible for combating transnational crime, corruption, terrorism and drug trafficking, while promoting justice and the rule of law worldwide.

Dr. Juma brings extensive experience in governance, diplomacy, security, and international affairs spanning decades in both government and academia.

She most recently served as Kenya’s first-ever National Security Adviser and Secretary to the National Security Council between 2022 and 2026.

Before that, she held several high-profile Cabinet positions in Kenya, including Cabinet Secretary for Defence, Foreign Affairs, and Energy, while also serving as Acting Cabinet Secretary for Petroleum and Mining between 2018 and 2022.

She also previously served as Principal Secretary in the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, and Defence between 2013 and 2018.

On the diplomatic front, Dr. Juma served as Kenya’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Djibouti and Permanent Representative to the African Union, IGAD, and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa between 2010 and 2013.

Beyond government service, she has held several academic and policy research positions, including at the African Centre for Strategic Studies at the National Defence University in Washington DC, the University of Pretoria, and the Africa Institute of South Africa.

Dr. Juma holds a PhD from the University of Oxford, where she also earned a Certificate in Refugee Studies, in addition to Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in Government and Public Administration from the University of Nairobi.

Her appointment has been viewed as recognition of Kenya’s growing diplomatic influence globally and Africa’s increasing role within international governance institutions.

At UNOV and UNODC, she is expected to spearhead global efforts against transnational organised crime, corruption, terrorism financing, cybercrime, illicit trafficking, and drug-related challenges while promoting justice and international cooperation.