Kenya remains at high Ebola risk, Health PS says

Kenya remains at high risk of importing the prevailing Budibugyo Ebola virus currently ravaging some parts of the DRC and Uganda which have recorded 141 deaths so far.

According to the Ministry of Heath, though the country is considered high risk, systems are in place to contain its entry and management.

Speaking during a weekly meeting with departmental heads in the public health department, Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni insisted there was no case in the country but emphasized strict vigilance to ensure the virus does not cross the borders.

Consequently, healthcare officials are being sensitized twice weekly with PS Muthoni confirming a standby surge team of over 300 healthcare officers in all the 25 counties identified as either very high risk or high risk.

The country, according to PS Muthoni remains extremely on high alert on all the borders

She said that Rapid Response Teams have been mobilized across the high-risk areas as screening now becomes a key driver of vigilance. Currently, statistics show Kenya is screening about 3,000 people per day at its points of entry.

As of 13th June, 91 cases had been tested from the laboratory but all turned negative

Out of the cases reported in DRC and Uganda 22 cases involve healthcare providers

The PS also raised concerns about the surge of MPOX and Dengue fever. So far, MPOX has affected 38 counties, with 1,000 confirmed cases and 19 deaths.

“The clarion call now is to enhance rapid response to deal with these emerging issues that continue to affect the public health sector,” said PS Muthoni.