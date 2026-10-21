Nigeria’s Health Ministry confirms Ebola case, calls for calm

Nigeria’s Health Ministry has confirmed its first Ebola case involving a Nigerian woman who travelled to Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo for business.

Preliminary information indicates that she transited through Uganda in early October without symptoms and developed symptoms after arriving in Nigeria. Travel through Uganda does not establish that infection occurred here. The location of exposure remains under investigation.

The Government of Nigeria is yet to provide detailed information on her travel itinerary and clinical history which will guide further investigations and any necessary contact tracing.

“We wish to clarify that, as at the time of this statement, Uganda has NO confirmed active Ebola cases,” read a statement from the Ministry.

Additionally, limited provisions had been maintained for humanitarian and diplomatic movement.

The Ministry, working with relevant agencies, will further strengthen screening and public health controls at points of entry.

They urged the public to remain calm, vigilant and to practice regular handwashing and sanitizing.

The Ministry said that it will continue to share verified updates through its official channels.