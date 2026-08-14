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Government to build 13 new level 5 hospitals at Ksh29B

KBC Reporter
By KBC Reporter
2 Min Read

The Government will invest Ksh29 billion to establish 13 new Level 5, 300-bed comprehensive county referral hospitals as part of efforts to expand access to specialised healthcare and advance Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, who chaired a consultative meeting to review the plans for the hospitals, said the facilities will be constructed in Kilifi, Mandera, Marsabit, Embu, Migori, Nyamira, Turkana, Baringo, Nakuru, Bomet, Narok and Laikipia counties.

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Each facility will have at least 16 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and 10 High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds, alongside modern diagnostic and treatment equipment to enhance counties’ capacity to manage complex and critical conditions.

The projects will complement the ongoing first phase of the 2,000-bed Kiplombe multi-specialty hospital and plans for a Level 6 facility in Mombasa, further expanding access to specialised care and reducing pressure on national referral hospitals.

“The initiative is anchored on equity and need, with the selection of counties informed by population size, disease burden, existing health infrastructure and the availability of funding through Government, development partners and private-sector partnerships,” the Ministry of Health indicated.

Duale also reviewed proposed designs for the hospitals, which prioritise sustainable and climate-resilient infrastructure, including green engineering, greater use of solar energy and improved spaces for patients and healthcare workers.

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The CS stressed the need for clear implementation timelines, county-level coordination, accountability and regular progress reporting to ensure the projects move from design to construction and eventual service delivery without delays.

He further called for close collaboration between the National and County Governments, noting that counties must prepare land, approvals, utilities, staffing and other requirements alongside construction to ensure the facilities are operational once completed.

The new hospitals will add to Kenya’s existing network of 14,883 health facilities and are expected to strengthen health service delivery, workforce capacity, health information systems, medical technologies, health financing and governance.

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