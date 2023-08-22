KUTRRH’s Endoscopy Tower to Support UHC Agenda

The Kenyatta University Teaching Research and Referral Hospital has unveiled modern endoscopy equipment meant to enhance treatment of cancers and other ailments at affordable costs.

The new Endoscopy Tower comes equipped with precision diagnostic capabilities for checking and treating internal organs and can perform upper endoscopy (OGD), colonoscopy, Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), and Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) procedures while simultaneously treating them. This makes it the first hospital to offer this service in the country as a public institution.

The ERCP and EUS procedures, which would typically cost about Ksh 850,000 in private hospitals, have now been reduced to Ksh 100,000, an amount that can be covered by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Chairperson of the KUTRRH Board Prof. Olive Mugenda says NHIF cardholders will benefit from the equipment which is the first of its kind in the country’s public hospitals and acquired through the Ministry of Health.

“KUTRRH takes pride in introducing this transformative addition to our medical capabilities – an advanced endoscopy tower that represents a groundbreaking advancement in healthcare,” Prof. Mugenda said.

She added that this move signifies a leap towards realizing improved healthcare services in the country.