NLP steps up grassroots drive, rivals Wiper in Ukambani

By Muraya Kamunde

The National Liberation Party (NLP) has intensified its grassroots campaign in Ukambani, launching a series of town hall meetings as part of its preparations for the 2027 General Elections.

The meetings, spearheaded by Party Leader Dr. Augustus Muli, have drawn significant attendance, underscoring the party’s growing appeal in a region long considered a stronghold of the Wiper Party.

NLP’s recruitment drive has already registered close to one million members in Ukambani, a figure that signals its rapid rise as a political force.

Dr. Muli told supporters that the town halls are designed to give communities a direct voice in shaping the party’s agenda. “We are building a movement that listens, responds, and delivers. Every voice matters in this journey toward 2027,” he said.

Political observers note that NLP’s rising profile in Ukambani reflects a shift in the region’s political dynamics.

While Wiper Party has traditionally commanded loyalty here, NLP’s grassroots mobilization strategy is challenging that dominance, offering voters an alternative platform. All

NLP’s growing tide in Ukambani may have informed the United Opposition’s decision to stage rallies in Makueni, Kitui, and Machakos beginning tomorrow.

The move is seen as a direct response to NLP’s surge, with opposition leaders keen to reaffirm their presence in the region.

The rivalry between NLP and Wiper, alongside the broader opposition push, is expected to intensify as the election approaches, with NLP investing heavily in community outreach and voter engagement.

For NLP, the town hall meetings and its swelling membership base mark a deliberate effort to cement its presence and stake a claim as a party of choice in Ukambani.