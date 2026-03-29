County NewsNEWS

NLP steps up grassroots drive, rivals Wiper in Ukambani

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

By Muraya Kamunde

The National Liberation Party (NLP) has intensified its grassroots campaign in Ukambani, launching a series of town hall meetings as part of its preparations for the 2027 General Elections.  

The meetings, spearheaded by Party Leader Dr. Augustus Muli, have drawn significant attendance, underscoring the party’s growing appeal in a region long considered a stronghold of the Wiper Party.

NLP’s recruitment drive has already registered close to one million members in Ukambani, a figure that signals its rapid rise as a political force.

Dr. Muli told supporters that the town halls are designed to give communities a direct voice in shaping the party’s agenda. “We are building a movement that listens, responds, and delivers. Every voice matters in this journey toward 2027,” he said.

Ruto dedicates Mashujaa Day to Raila, hails him as national giant
Farmers challenged to embrace value addition to reduce post-harvest losses
Emergency response launched in Safi hospital to Cater for the injured in torrential rains in Morocco
Mudavadi: Govt keen to safeguard welfare of Kenyans working in Diaspora

Political observers note that NLP’s rising profile in Ukambani reflects a shift in the region’s political dynamics.

While Wiper Party has traditionally commanded loyalty here, NLP’s grassroots mobilization strategy is challenging that dominance, offering voters an alternative platform.  All

NLP’s growing tide in Ukambani may have informed the United Opposition’s decision to stage rallies in Makueni, Kitui, and Machakos beginning tomorrow.

The move is seen as a direct response to NLP’s surge, with opposition leaders keen to reaffirm their presence in the region.

The rivalry between NLP and Wiper, alongside the broader opposition push, is expected to intensify as the election approaches, with NLP investing heavily in community outreach and voter engagement.

For NLP, the town hall meetings and its swelling membership base mark a deliberate effort to cement its presence and stake a claim as a party of choice in Ukambani.

Ruto: Environmental conservation is answer to climate change challenge
King Charles diagnosed with cancer
PS Kimtai urges public to update details of dependents on SHA portal
Farmers Party announces exit from Kenya Kwanza
EACC recovers Ksh12M from Kiambu Governor Wamatangi’s house
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho dies while receiving treatment
Next Article WHO members extend pandemic pact talks
- Advertisement -
Latest News
WHO members extend pandemic pact talks
Africa Health
Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho dies while receiving treatment
Local News NEWS
Clinical Kenya bounces back to trounce Canada 40-0, in Sao Paulo
Rugby Sports
Christians mark Palm Sunday nationwide ahead of Easter holiday
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

County News

Isiolo: Over 10,000 households affected by floods to receive relief food

County NewsLocal News

Gov’t to accelerate tree growing during short rains season, CS Tuya says

International NewsNEWS

Israel confirms it killed Hamas leader Haniyeh in Tehran

Spokesperson Liz Throssell
International NewsNEWS

UN warns against ‘large-scale ground invasion’ in Lebanon

Show More