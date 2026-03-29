Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho dies while receiving treatment

Ol Kalou Member of Parliament (MP) David Njuguna Kiaraho has passed away while receiving treatment in Nairobi Hospital early Sunday morning at the age of 62.

Announcing his demise the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula mourned the late Kiaraho describing him as a diligent and committed Member of Parliament noting that he died at around 1:20am on Sunday, 29th March 2026.

“It is with profound sorrow that I hereby notify Members of the National Assembly and the entire Parliamentary fraternity of the untimely demise of Member for Ol Kalou, the Late David Njuguna Kiaraho, MP who passed away today, Sunday, 29th March 2026 at around twenty minutes past 1am while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital,” noted Wetangula.

The late Kiaraho was serving his third term as the Member for Ol Kalou Constituency having been first elected to the National Assembly during the 2013 General Elections.

Until his untimely demise, the late MP served the National Assembly as a Member of the Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure and the Procedure and House Rules Committee.

Born in 1963, attended Alliance High School before later joining the University of Nairobi, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture.

Prior to joining politics, the late Kiaraho built a professional career as an architect and served as Principal Architect at Archgrid Systems establishing a strong background in infrastructure and built environment projects.

Speaker Wetangula has since appointed Members to the Funeral Preparation Committee led by Member for Kinangop, the Kwenya Thuku assisted by the Member for Nyandarua, Faith Gitau and seven others, who will liaise with the family and coordinate a befitting send-off for the late MP.

Further details on the matter will be communicated in due course.