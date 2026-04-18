No region of Kenya left behind – President Ruto

The government is addressing the neglect of Northern Kenya in the past 60 years by accelerating the development of critical infrastructure and other programmes, President William Ruto has announced.

The government, the President said, will ensure that the once marginalised region keeps pace with development that has been implemented in other parts of the country.

He pointed out that his administration will eliminate the retrogressive politics of discrimination, neglect, hatred and tribalism in the country.

“The President of Kenya will be the President of all Kenyans,” he said.

Speaking during the Mandera East Grand Women Empowerment Programme at Mandera Stadium, the President assured the residents that no part of the country will be left behind.

“We will transform the entire country through development projects and programmes, and the Northern Kenya region will be at the centre of that transformation,” he said.

The President was accompanied by Governors Mohamed Adan Khalif (Mandera), Ahmed Abdullahi (Wajir) and Mohamud Mohamed (Marsabit), Cabinet Secretaries Aden Duale (Health) and Geoffrey Ruku (Public Service), MPs and MCAs.

President Ruto explained the government’s ambitious development programme for the region, including connecting residents to electricity and investing in large-scale irrigation agriculture and transport infrastructure.

To address the chronic power shortages in Mandera County, he announced that the government was installing nine generators to ensure a stable power supply for homes and businesses.

Additionally, plans are at an advanced stage to connect Mandera to the electricity grid on the neighbouring Ethiopian side only 70km away.

The President pointed out that Northern Kenya is the largest target of investments in large-scale irrigation for food production because the region has expansive land and good soils.

He also noted that the government is investing in transport infrastructure in the region, including the 750km Isiolo-Mandera road.

“We have eight contractors on site on the Mandera-Isiolo road,” he said.

To support education in the region, President Ruto said the government has established teachers’ colleges in Northern Kenya to train teachers locally.

Through affirmative action, the government is employing 1,800 teachers locally to ensure stability and continuity of education in the region.

He noted this would end crises experienced in the region in the past when teachers from outside the region left when the region experienced insecurity, disrupting teaching and learning in local schools.

On national IDs, President Ruto recalled that the government stopped extra vetting for residents of Northern Kenya and is fast-tracking the issuance of identity cards.

He called on residents to register for IDs and as voters so that they participate in the country’s electoral process.

“It is a constitutional right for every citizen to be given an identification card and thus participate fully in the affairs of the Republic of Kenya,” he said.

On preparations for Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1, 2026, to be held in Wajir, President Ruto said Wajir Stadium will be complete ahead of time.

The President pledged to build a stadium in Mandera.

In Banissa Constituency, the President inspected the ongoing upgrading of Banisa Water Supply Project, which is expected to connect more than 1,500 households to clean water. The project is 85 per cent.

He also inspected the 60-unit Banisa Police Housing Project and the Banisa Modern Market, which is designed to accommodate more than 200 traders. The market is 90 per cent complete and is set to be complete by June 2026.

Later, President Ruto attended a thanksgiving ceremony of the newly elected Banisa MP Ahmed Maalim Hassan.

At the same time, leaders from Northern Kenya vowed to support President Ruto and the government so that it can implement the many development projects in the region and across the country.

They vowed to mobilise residents to vote for the re-election of the President in 2027.

Governor Khalif of Mandera noted that President Ruto is the first head of State to have visited the region multiple times – not for politics but development.

“We thank you for what is going on in the region in terms of development. We have no apologies; we will re-elect you,” he said.

Governor Abdullahi of Wajir commended the President for demonstrating that it is possible to have equitable development in the country where everyone feels they belong.

“You have demonstrated through action that you care about us and that you want to bridge the development gap between us and the rest of the country,” he said.

Mr Mahmoud, the governor of Marsabit, commended the President for enhancing equity in the country, noting that Northern Kenya has benefited from equitable distribution of development projects.

On the issuance of IDs, he noted that the region was previously discriminated against and it is under President Ruto that the issue has been addressed.

Cabinet Secretary Ruku said the government is committed to ensuring services reach every part of the country without discrimination.

On his part, Mr Duale said in his interactions with Kenyans, many have noted they are witnessing more development under this administration compared to previous ones.

“The next election will be a contest between tribalists and those who believe that Kenya belongs to all of us,” he said.