AthleticsSports

Diamond League winners to earn more in 2026

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

The Wanda Diamond League is set to increase the prize money for individual athletes in 2026 by revising the prize allocation in Diamond and Disciplines.

Competitors will have the chance to earn up to 20,000 US dollars (Ksh 2.5 million) at series events and up to 60,000 USD (Ksh 7.7 million) at the Wanda Diamond League Final, marking the highest prize levels in the series’ 17-year history.

Additionally, the number of Diamond disciplines at each meeting will rise from four to eight, providing more athletes with the opportunity to compete for top awards in the premier one-day athletics series of 2026.

The guidelines require the inclusion of two sprint or hurdles events, with one designated for men and the other for women.

Additionally, there must be two events in the long- and middle-distance categories, again one for each gender.

Two field events are also necessary, with one male and one female participant.

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Furthermore, two more events from any discipline should be included, ensuring one male and one female competitor.

This revised format enables athletes from deifferent disciplines to boost their earnings in 2026, while ensuring gender parity.

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