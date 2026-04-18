Hervé Renard fired by Saudi Arabia,just two months before World Cup

Hervé Renard was fired as Saudi Arabia’s head coach on Friday,less than two months before the FIFA World Cup 2026, raising doubts about the team’s preparation.

The 57-year-old Frenchman confirmed the news himself on Friday, acknowledging that he had been dismissed from his position just weeks before the global showpiece kicks off in North America.

Renard, who returned to the Saudi bench in late 2024 for a second time, had successfully guided the team to World Cup qualification.

Renard’s departure marks the end of a turbulent cycle. After an initial stint between 2019 and 2023, he briefly left to coach the French women’s national team before being recalled following the dismissal of Roberto Mancini.

Renard leaves behind a notable legacy, a two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner with Zambia and Ivory Coast, he also led Saudi Arabia to one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history: a 2-1 victory over Argentina in the 2022 edition.

Saudi Arabia now faces a race against time to appoint a successor ahead of the June-July FIFA World Cup in the USA,Mexico and Canada.

Placed in a difficult Group H alongside Spain, Uruguay, and Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia’s immediate focus will be on regaining stability before the competition begins. T