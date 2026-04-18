Govt warns against misuse of youth for political gain

The Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo, today held a comprehensive engagement with leaders of the boda boda sector in Kisumu County, bringing together representatives from all seven constituencies, Kisumu East, Kisumu West, Kisumu Central, Seme, Nyando, Nyakach, and Muhoroni.

The forum reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to empowerment, order, and security within the sector.

The meeting provided a direct platform for Government to listen to the concerns of operators, understand emerging challenges, and agree on practical measures to strengthen organisation, improve livelihoods, and reinforce collaboration with security agencies.

Dr. Omollo acknowledged the sector’s vital contribution to Kenya’s economy, noting that boda boda operations sustain the livelihoods of over two million Kenyans and serve as a critical last-mile transport link across the country.

“The boda boda sector remains a key pillar of our transport system and economy. It connects wananchi to their homes, markets, and workplaces, and supports millions of livelihoods,” said the PS.

The PS underscored the importance of structured engagement and close coordination between boda boda operators and security agencies, including the National Police Service and National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs), to enhance intelligence sharing and strengthen community safety.

“Because of your daily interaction with communities, you are well placed to support security through timely information sharing and cooperation with our officers,” he noted.

In a direct intervention to ease the burden on operators, Dr. Omollo reaffirmed the Government’s directive, issued under the leadership of President William Ruto, for the immediate release of motorbikes impounded on account of petty offences. He confirmed that the Nyanza Regional Police Commander has already issued instructions for implementation across the Nyanza region.

“All motorbikes held on account of petty offences will be released. This directive is being effected to ease the burden on operators and restore their means of livelihood,” he stated.

Dr. Omollo clarified that cases involving serious offences will continue to be handled in accordance with the law, and called on the sector to uphold discipline and accountability. He further stressed the need for order and regulation, calling for mandatory registration, proper identification, valid driving licences, and insurance compliance across the board.

“Every boda boda operator must be registered, identified, and compliant with the law. This is how we build a sector that is respected, organised, and sustainable,” he emphasised.

The PS issued a firm warning against the misuse of the boda boda sector for criminal or political ends, cautioning riders not to allow themselves to be exploited to perpetrate violence or disrupt public order. He commended the people of Kisumu for the restraint and maturity they have demonstrated, urging them to continue rejecting incitement.

“We must say no to violence. Do not allow yourselves to be used by any individual or politician to cause chaos. This sector must remain focused on lawful and productive work,” he warned.

On youth empowerment, Dr. Omollo stressed that Kenya’s youthful population requires deliberate and sustained interventions, and warned that young people must not be exploited to serve narrow political interests. He highlighted key Government initiatives, including the affordable housing programme, digital jobs, labour mobility programmes, and targeted sector engagements such as the present boda boda initiative, as part of a broader strategy to expand opportunity and uplift young Kenyans.

“Our youth are a critical national resource. We must support them with opportunities, not expose them to exploitation or misuse,” he stated.

The PS also encouraged operators and wananchi to take advantage of ongoing Government services, including registration under the Social Health Authority (SHA), acquisition of national identification cards, now available free of charge for first-time applicants and replacements, and participation in the ongoing mass voter registration exercise by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“An ID gives you identity, access to services, and enables Government to plan effectively. I urge all eligible Kenyans, especially the youth, to register as voters and participate in shaping the future of this country,” he added.

On the matter of political engagement, Dr. Omollo reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to upholding constitutional freedoms, while stressing that public meetings and demonstrations must be conducted within legal frameworks, including timely notification of the police.

“Kenya is governed by the rule of law. Everyone has the right to assemble and express themselves, but this must be done within the law, including notifying the police in good time,” he said.

He cautioned against intimidation and disruption, affirming that while those who wish to hold meetings will be facilitated, others must be free to go about their daily lives unhindered.

“No one should threaten others, and no one should feel threatened. We will protect the rights of every Kenyan while ensuring law and order is maintained,” he emphasised.

The PS closed by reaffirming the Government’s commitment to continued engagement with the boda boda sector and local leadership across Kisumu County, underscoring that the partnership between national and county structures remains key to delivering development and improving livelihoods across the Nyanza region and the country at large.