NPS warns against political incitement

The National Police Service (NPS) has warned politicians, organisers and other individuals against incitement, provocation and any conduct likely to breach peace and public order noting that offenders will face the full force of the law.

The warning follows the arrest of 15 suspects found in possession of various crude weapons on Saturday along the Kisumu–Kericho Road.

In a statement, NPS said preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects were hired criminals who allegedly planned to disrupt political activities in the area.

“The National Police Service informs the public that, acting within its mandate to maintain law and order and following intelligence-led operations, officers intercepted and arrested fifteen suspects on 15 August 2026 along the Kisumu–Kericho Road,” the statement read.

The police further cautioned any individual found to be facilitating violence, disorder, or unlawful activity noting that they will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law, without exception.

Additionally, police officers deployed to political events have been directed to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, impartiality, and restraint.

“All officers deployed to political events or public gatherings are directed to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, impartiality, and restraint. They must facilitate the right to peaceful assembly while ensuring public order and safety, and remain strictly guided by the Standard Operating Procedures,” read the statement.

NPS urged the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity at the nearest police station.

“We urge the public to continue reporting criminal or suspicious activity at the nearest police station, or via the toll-free numbers 999 and 911, through #FichuaKwaDCI on 0800 722 203, or by WhatsApp on 0709 570 000,” read the statement.

The Service reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining public order and protecting every citizen’s constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

“National Police Service remains strictly non-partisan, guided solely by the Constitution, the National Police Service Act, and the rule of law. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to maintaining public order and protecting every citizen’s constitutional right to peaceful assembly.”