Oilers end Kabras’ title defence, beat Dala Champions 12-7 in Kabeberi 7s quarter-final

Menengai Oilers eliminated Kabras Sugar 12-7 in the final quarter-final of the 2026 Kabeberi 7s at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi on Sunday, knocking out a side that had won the previous leg of the National 7s Circuit, the Dala 7s in Kisumu, at Oilers’ own expense.

Glacious Owino opened the scoring and converted his own try to put Oilers 7-0 up early. Kabras pushed for a response but could only find seven points of their own, and the Oilers lead held to full time.

The result marks the third straight Kabeberi 7s edition in which Oilers have knocked Kabras out at the quarter-final stage, having also beaten them 12-5 in 2023 and 19-12 in 2024.

For Kabras, who had arrived in Nairobi fresh off lifting the Dala 7s title in Kisumu, it is a sharp reversal of fortune and a reminder of how quickly form can shift on the sevens circuit.

Kabras now drop into the fifth-place bracket, where they will face Daystar Falcons.

Oilers, meanwhile, advance to the semi-finals, where they will meet Strathmore Leos. Kenya Harlequin play KCB Rugby in the other semi-final, with the winners of both ties progressing to final.