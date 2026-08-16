RugbySports

KCB edge Kabras in Group of Death as Kabeberi 7s day one delivers drama at RFUEA

Vincent Mogoi
By Vincent Mogoi
4 Min Read

Bankers reclaim bragging rights with 12-7 win to top Pool D; Oilers, Quins post perfect campaigns as eight teams book Sunday quarter-final places.

The 38th edition of the Kabeberi 7s roared through its opening day on Saturday at the RFUEA Grounds, with the tournament’s fiercest rivalry once again stealing the headlines as KCB Rugby edged Kabras Sugar 12-7 in a tense finale to top Pool D, dubbed the “Group of Death”, and set up a statement start to the weekend for the defending champions.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Jone Kubu drew first blood for Kabras just three minutes in, powering past the Bankers’ defence for a converted try and a 7-0 lead. KCB hit back before the break through George Ooro, who shrugged off two defenders to touch down and cut the gap to 7-5 at halftime. With the clock running down, Ooro struck again, surging through the Kabras line with two minutes left, converted by Austin Sikutwa, to hand KCB a 12-7 win that completed a perfect three-from-three pool stage and denied Kabras top spot in the group. Kabras, despite the loss, still advanced as runners-up on the back of earlier wins over MMUST and Nakuru RFC.

It was a day of near-perfect campaigns elsewhere too. Menengai Oilers were the standout, sweeping all three pool matches, including a 38-14 rout of Zetech Oaks, to finish top of Pool C with nine points, joined in the last eight by KU Blak Blad, who edged Mombasa RFC 19-5 to seal second spot.

Kenya Harlequin were similarly ruthless in Pool A, opening with a 36-7 demolition of Kisumu RFC inspired by a Patrick Wainaina double and two tries from Brighton Omondi, before closing out the day with a 19-7 win over Daystar Falcons,Omondi again among the scorers, to finish top on nine points. Daystar advanced in second on six, while Kisumu salvaged pride with a late 32-10 win over Impala, who finished the day without a single point.

Pool B produced the tightest finish of the lot. Strathmore Leos, unbeaten across two wins and a draw, topped the group on seven points after closing out with a 29-12 win over hosts Mwamba RFC. Mwamba, who’d needed a dramatic 22-21 comeback against Nondescripts to open their campaign, still advanced in second on six points, giving the home crowd something to cheer heading into Sunday. Nondescripts closed with a 33-19 win over Catholic Monks, Lameck Ambetsa crossing twice, but it wasn’t enough to overhaul Mwamba for the quarter-final spot.

Kabras Queens and Upendon FC Reign Supreme at Tujiamini Cheza Dimba Tournament
Know your team Kenya Olympic games sprint and relay athletes
North Korea win FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup for third time
Asad Anwar lays down marker at sixth RallyCross

Sunday’s Main Cup quarter-finalists:Kenya Harlequin, Daystar Falcons, Strathmore Leos, Mwamba RFC, Menengai Oilers, KU Blak Blad, KCB Rugby, and Kabras Sugar.

With the group stage now settled and old rivals KCB and Kabras both through to the knockouts, attention turns to Sunday’s quarter-finals at RFUEA, where the destination of the Kabeberi Cup, and vital points in the race atop the National Sevens Circuit standings, will finally be decided.

KCB Edge rivals Kabras in Prinsloo, make dream start to SportPesa National 7s Circuit title Defence
Nigeria head five Afcon 2025 qualifiers as Ghana given hope
Rabat Public Prosecutor’s office deny claims of delay in the Senegalese football fans’ case
Embu National Sevens boosted with a Ksh.3 million sponsorship from EABL
Bukhungu Stadium will be complete soon,says Namwamba
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article 15 suspected gang members nabbed, crude weapons recovered in Kisumu
- Advertisement -
Latest News
15 suspected gang members nabbed, crude weapons recovered in Kisumu
County News More
KPA intensifies port security measures under ISPS Code
Local News NEWS
Algeria claim first-ever podium finish after penalty shootout win over hosts Morocco
Football Sports
Sports Association in new constitution adoption,roots for stronger governance
Sports

You May also Like

Sports

Special Olympic World Games: Willis Otieno wins Kenya first medal

FootballSports

Tusker bolsters squad with the signing of Yakeen Muteheli

FootballSports

Oliech and Beyond hoops to hold football festival in Riruta

Sports

Athletes vanish after Commonwealth Games end

Show More