KCB edge Kabras in Group of Death as Kabeberi 7s day one delivers drama at RFUEA

Bankers reclaim bragging rights with 12-7 win to top Pool D; Oilers, Quins post perfect campaigns as eight teams book Sunday quarter-final places.

The 38th edition of the Kabeberi 7s roared through its opening day on Saturday at the RFUEA Grounds, with the tournament’s fiercest rivalry once again stealing the headlines as KCB Rugby edged Kabras Sugar 12-7 in a tense finale to top Pool D, dubbed the “Group of Death”, and set up a statement start to the weekend for the defending champions.

Jone Kubu drew first blood for Kabras just three minutes in, powering past the Bankers’ defence for a converted try and a 7-0 lead. KCB hit back before the break through George Ooro, who shrugged off two defenders to touch down and cut the gap to 7-5 at halftime. With the clock running down, Ooro struck again, surging through the Kabras line with two minutes left, converted by Austin Sikutwa, to hand KCB a 12-7 win that completed a perfect three-from-three pool stage and denied Kabras top spot in the group. Kabras, despite the loss, still advanced as runners-up on the back of earlier wins over MMUST and Nakuru RFC.

It was a day of near-perfect campaigns elsewhere too. Menengai Oilers were the standout, sweeping all three pool matches, including a 38-14 rout of Zetech Oaks, to finish top of Pool C with nine points, joined in the last eight by KU Blak Blad, who edged Mombasa RFC 19-5 to seal second spot.

Kenya Harlequin were similarly ruthless in Pool A, opening with a 36-7 demolition of Kisumu RFC inspired by a Patrick Wainaina double and two tries from Brighton Omondi, before closing out the day with a 19-7 win over Daystar Falcons,Omondi again among the scorers, to finish top on nine points. Daystar advanced in second on six, while Kisumu salvaged pride with a late 32-10 win over Impala, who finished the day without a single point.

Pool B produced the tightest finish of the lot. Strathmore Leos, unbeaten across two wins and a draw, topped the group on seven points after closing out with a 29-12 win over hosts Mwamba RFC. Mwamba, who’d needed a dramatic 22-21 comeback against Nondescripts to open their campaign, still advanced in second on six points, giving the home crowd something to cheer heading into Sunday. Nondescripts closed with a 33-19 win over Catholic Monks, Lameck Ambetsa crossing twice, but it wasn’t enough to overhaul Mwamba for the quarter-final spot.

Sunday’s Main Cup quarter-finalists:Kenya Harlequin, Daystar Falcons, Strathmore Leos, Mwamba RFC, Menengai Oilers, KU Blak Blad, KCB Rugby, and Kabras Sugar.

With the group stage now settled and old rivals KCB and Kabras both through to the knockouts, attention turns to Sunday’s quarter-finals at RFUEA, where the destination of the Kabeberi Cup, and vital points in the race atop the National Sevens Circuit standings, will finally be decided.