KKCF businesses in Kakuma urged to scale up

Businesses supported through the Kakuma Kalobeyei Challenge Fund (KKCF) have been urged to move beyond survival and grow into enterprises capable of attracting investments and creating jobs.

According to Turkana Deputy Governor Dr. John Erus, the enterprises hold the key to turning Kakuma into a commercially viable hub for the local refugee population, host communities, and communities from neighboring Uganda, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Over the last seven years, more than 120 businesses across all sectors of the economy received funding of $11.9 million from KKCF, an International Finance Corporation (IFC) program through the Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund (AECF).

Reports indicate that those beneficiaries invested an additional $13.2 million in matching funds, catalyzing the growth of Kakuma into a multi-million-dollar market.

“Beyond the loans and grants awarded, real businesses stand out not just by becoming bigger and better, but by attracting more investments and expanding employment opportunities,” Dr. Erus said.

Speaking at a trade fair organized by the County Government and KKCF in partnership with the Turkana chapter of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), Dr. Erus said the county would continue to improve the business environment by providing the right infrastructure and services.

“As a county, we have elevated the status of Kakuma to a municipality and operationalized the Kakuma Biashara Huduma Centre. Plans are also underway to upgrade the Kakuma-Letea road and put up a slaughterhouse at the Kakuma Modern Market. All these are meant to make the business environment investor-friendly,” Dr. Erus said.

On security, investees received assurance from the Camp Manager and Head of the Department of Refugee Services (DRS) Thomas Siele, who said criminal elements would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The camp manager asked traders to begin by consolidating the local market before expanding to the rest of the county and neighboring countries.

“The DRS is keen on ensuring that host and refugee communities continue to co-exist peacefully, as has been the case over the last many years. This is the reason why Kakuma continues to attract consumers and suppliers from across the nation and beyond,” Siele said.

KKCF Project Manager Brian Meme confirmed that the program was winding up and urged traders to leverage networks created by consumers and suppliers to grow their businesses.

“Even as the KKCF program winds up, Kakuma now has better hospitals, ambulance services, schools, factories and processing plants which were never there before. Additionally, the traders have benefited from training on leadership and business management. The businesses should create jobs and attract investments as demanded by the Deputy Governor,” Meme said.

The exhibition brought together businesses and institutions to showcase the investees’ range of services, products and new innovations for the dynamic business world.