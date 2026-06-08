NSL:Migori Youth clinch 2025/26 Championship

Migori Youth FC have etched their name into Kenyan football history after being crowned National Super League(NSL) champions with one match remaining, sealing a long-awaited promotion to the FKF Premier League in remarkable fashion.

The Migori-based side completed their dream season with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Equity FC at Awendo Green Stadium, a result that confirmed both the league title and promotion to the top tier of Kenyan football. After years of near misses and rebuilding both, the triumph marked a defining moment for the club and the football-loving community of Migori County.

Playing in front of an electric home crowd, Migori Youth entered the decisive clash knowing victory would secure football glory. The pressure was immense, but the team responded with resilience and determination befitting champions.

Vincent Wanga ignited celebrations after opening the scoring, sending supporters into wild jubilation as Migori Youth took control of the match. Although Equity FC fought back and equalized to keep the contest alive, Migori Youth refused to surrender their moment. The hosts regained their composure and pushed forward relentlessly, eventually finding the winner that sealed one of the greatest achievements in the club’s history.

For a team that has spent years fighting in the National Super League, promotion represents more than just sporting success-it symbolizes persistence, belief, and ambition. Migori Youth have steadily built a competitive squad capable of challenging the country’s best, and their consistency throughout the season proved crucial in a fiercely contested title race.

Migori will conclude their fixture against second place 3k FC away in Moi stadium Embu, where Migori Youth will have a guard of honor before the match. With any result favoring them the pressure will be on 3k FC has the race for the first-runners up is still open. This championship is also a major boost for football development in the region, with fans in Migori now set to witness top-flight football.