Godwin Otieno wins East Africa Junior Championship title

Godwin Otieno of Marurui Primary School emerged the overall champion of the 6th Edition of East Africa Junior Golf Tournament which culminated at Windsor golf hotel and country club.

This is after posting a remarkable combined score of 200 over two rounds.

Five golf clubs were represented during the 6th edition of the East Africa Junior Golf ranking championship which saw Godwin Otieno crowned overall champion. In the Girls Under-10 category, Abigail Ayuma claimed top honors with a total score of 181 after rounds of 88 and 93.

The Boys Under-18 division saw Sivar Shah of Muthaiga Golf Club secure victory with an impressive score of 148. Kenya Air Force Golf Club golfers also made their mark with Victor Noi winning the Boys Under-14 category with a score of 194, while John Nyamai finished runner-up in the Girls Under-14 division on 195.