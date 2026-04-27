Chandaria, Ndei win NCBA golf series leg at Sigona

Akshay Chandaria and Rachel Ndei emerged winners at the ninth leg of the 2026 NCBA Golf Series held at Sigona Golf Club.

Over 260 golfers took part in the competition that acted as a qualifier for the grand finale scheduled later this year.

Playing off handicap one, Chandaria produced a composed round of 76 gross to clinch the Overall Gross Men Winner title, edging a quality field that included several low handicap contenders. His performance across the round ensured he claimed top honours and secured qualification to the season-ending Grand Finale at Karen Country Club later this year.

In the ladies’ category, Rachel Ndei carded 90 gross to emerge Overall Gross Lady Winner, holding off strong competition to also book her place at the Grand Finale.

The men’s runner-up prize went to Adam Tayebjee, who returned 77 gross, while M.N. Njoroge also posted 77 gross to finish third after countback.

In the ladies’ division, Jane Njau finished as Gross Lady Runner-Up with 91 gross, narrowly behind Ndei in a closely contested category.

The handicap divisions also produced spirited performances with G S Phull winning the Division Two Men title with 39 points, while Vivian Kosgei claiming the Division Two Lady prize after returning 32 points. Joy Bhatt topped Division Three with 37 points.

In the junior category, promising youngster Hetansh Shah impressed with 80 gross to emerge winner, continuing the strong junior presence seen across this year’s NCBA Golf Series calendar.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, Rose Mburu, NCBA ABC Place Branch Manager reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to growing golf across all levels in Kenya.

“We are delighted to witness another successful and highly competitive leg of the NCBA Golf Series here at Sigona Golf Club. The quality of play today reflects the continued growth of golf in Kenya. Through this series, our goal remains to create inclusive platforms that bring together golfers, strengthen club communities, and support the development of talent across the country. We congratulate all the winners and thank Sigona Golf Club for hosting an excellent event,” she said.

Following the event, the top performers from Sigona now join the growing list of qualifiers who will compete at the NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale scheduled for November 28, 2026 at Karen Country Club.

They include: Akshay Chandaria (Overall Gross Men), Rachel Ndei (Overall Gross Lady), Adam Tayebjee (Gross Men Runner-Up), Jane Njau (Gross Lady Runner-Up), M N Njoroge (Third Overall), Duncan Sifuna (Fourth Overall), and Hetansh Shah (Junior Winner).