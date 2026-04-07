FootballSports

PAMOJA AFCON 2027 to be held from June 19 to July 18

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

The joint Pamoja AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee (LOC) has announced that next year’s edition will be held from 19th June to 18th July in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

However, match allocations amongst the three hosts are yet to be done, but there’s a likelihood of a rotational basis, just like in last year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

Tanzania staged the opening match, while Uganda hosted the 3rd place playoff, with Kenya staging the final match.

In a move aimed at attracting more visitors during the AFCON window, the Ugandan government has waived the visa fees for foreigners to attract more tourists.

The three hosts also face stadium readiness headaches ahead of the deadline, barely a year to kick off.

The 37th edition of AFCON, set for next year, will also mark the last edition of the biennial AFCON before it switches to a four-year window and expands to 28 teams from the current 24.

Kenyans Serem and Kosgei in final shortlist for the 2025 men’s rising star awards
Robert Kibet  intensify preparations ahead of World Masters Indoor Athletics Championships
Saka wins 22/23 PFA young player of the year award
Messi scores but Miami held as rivals secure playoff spots
AFC Leopards Corporate task force set to tour Tanzania for benchmarking
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article KPC Foundation launches second phase of Inuka scholarship mentorship
- Advertisement -
Latest News
KPC Foundation launches second phase of Inuka scholarship mentorship
County News NEWS
No equity, no pandemic deal: AHF warns wealthy nations on World Health Day
Health International News
World Athletics scraps off marathon races at major championships, replaces it with World marathon championships from 2030
Athletics Sports
How Rwanda’s youth are powering Africa’s agri-food economy
OPINIONS

You May also Like

FootballSports

Kirinyaga County Assembly to support Kirinyaga Stars FC

FootballSports

Kenya beats Tanzania to set up final against uganda

SportsVolleyBall

KVF League Champions GSU shocked by debutants KAPU

County News

MPs back police reforms amid growing concerns over brutality

Show More