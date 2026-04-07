PAMOJA AFCON 2027 to be held from June 19 to July 18

The joint Pamoja AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee (LOC) has announced that next year’s edition will be held from 19th June to 18th July in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

However, match allocations amongst the three hosts are yet to be done, but there’s a likelihood of a rotational basis, just like in last year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

Tanzania staged the opening match, while Uganda hosted the 3rd place playoff, with Kenya staging the final match.

In a move aimed at attracting more visitors during the AFCON window, the Ugandan government has waived the visa fees for foreigners to attract more tourists.

The three hosts also face stadium readiness headaches ahead of the deadline, barely a year to kick off.

The 37th edition of AFCON, set for next year, will also mark the last edition of the biennial AFCON before it switches to a four-year window and expands to 28 teams from the current 24.