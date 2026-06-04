Nyamira County Assembly Clerk to appear in Court over graft

Nyamira County Assembly Clerk Duke Simeon Onyari is set to appear before the anti-corruption court in Nyamira to face graft charged charges including abuse of office.

Onyari was arrested yesterday by officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over alleged corruption and loss of Ksh 30 million in the construction of the Nyamira County Assembly office block.

Confirming the arrest, EACC said their investigations revealed alleged irregularities in the procurement and award for the construction of an office block to Jetta Builders Limited by the County Assembly of Nyamira.

Speaking to the press at the EACC South Nyanza Regional offices in Kisii town, the Regional Manager Alfred Mwachugha noted the County Assembly of Nyamira had recommended the award of the tender to Jeta Builders, despite not being the lowest evaluated bidder.

The Commission said that it is also pursuing other suspects believed to be linked to the case.

More to follow…