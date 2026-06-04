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English teacher shortages, digital skills gap threaten Africa’s education reforms

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The success of sweeping education reforms across Africa is being threatened by a growing shortage of English language teachers and a widening digital skills gap among educators, language professionals have warned.

Education experts say while many African countries have embraced competency-based and learner-centred curricula aimed at improving learning outcomes, inadequate teacher training and limited technological capacity are slowing implementation and affecting classroom delivery.

The concerns emerged during the 10th International Conference of the Africa English Language Teachers Association (AELTA) held at Zetech University Mangu campus in Juja, where delegates from Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt, Tanzania and several North African countries gathered to discuss the future of language education on the continent.

AELTA President Mahamba Sebastian said curriculum reforms demand new teaching methods and greater integration of technology, but many schools continue to grapple with teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms and insufficient learning resources.

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He noted that the staffing crisis has increased teachers’ workloads and compelled many institutions to turn to digital and online learning platforms as alternative ways of reaching learners.

AELTA Immediate Former President Rethabile Mawela urged governments to increase investment in teacher professional development and digital infrastructure, arguing that many educators have been left behind by the rapid pace of technological advancement.

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The Chairperson of the English Language Professionals Association of Kenya (ELPAK), Fredrick Odhiambo, said a significant number of teachers have yet to receive adequate training on the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and other emerging teaching approaches, limiting their effectiveness in the classroom.

Zetech University Director of Corporate Affairs John Mwai said the conference served as a vital platform for educators to exchange ideas, build professional networks and explore innovations that could help strengthen language education across Africa.

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