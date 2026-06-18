Ocean conference: Kenya becomes 42nd country to support deep seabed mining pause

Kenya has joined the growing global movement calling for a precautionary pause or moratorium on Deep Seabed Mining, becoming the 42nd country to take this position as pressure mounts to safeguard fragile ocean ecosystems.

The announcement adds momentum to a growing coalition, with 42 countries already supporting a pause or moratorium, urging governments worldwide to protect the deep sea and pause Deep Seabed Mining activities.

Speaking at the “Navigating the Future of the Deep Sea” session during the 11th Our Oceans Conference, Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Mining, Harry Kimtai, underscored the urgency of acting cautiously in the face of limited scientific understanding.

“The interest in Deep Seabed Mining is advancing faster than the architecture that guides it,” Kimtai said.

“That is why Kenya is lending its voice to calls for a precautionary pause on Deep Seabed Mining until there is sufficient science to support evidence-based decisions. We are yet to get there. We support the precautionary pause.”

Kimtai also called for strengthening knowledge gaps in science and research and urged a shift toward advancing circular economy pathways as a more sustainable alternative to Deep Seabed Mining.

He further noted that while Kenya has made progress in geospatial mapping, it has not yet ventured into offshore seabed exploration, reinforcing the country’s position that decisions must be grounded in robust scientific evidence.

Kenya’s announcement strengthens global advocacy efforts aimed at building pressure on governments to act decisively, emphasising that the risks to marine biodiversity and ocean health remain too great to ignore at this stage.

Speaking during a side event held in Mombasa, WWF-Kenya CEO Jackson Kiplagat hailed the National Government for its bold decision to adopt a precautionary pause on deep seabed mining.

“The Government has demonstrated leadership by putting science first and strengthening multilateral cooperation through joining the growing coalition of nations committed to ensuring that the protection of the marine environment remains at the heart of all decisions concerning the deep sea,” said Kiplagat.