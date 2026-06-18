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AU Commission Chairperson hails US-Iran peace deal

The continental body says the agreement will enhance regional stability and strengthen international cooperation.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read
African Union Commission Chairperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf

The African Union (AU) has welcomed the peace agreement signed between the United States and Iran, describing it as a significant step towards ending hostilities and promoting long-term stability in the Middle East.

In a statement, African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said the agreement demonstrates the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving conflicts and strengthening trust among nations.

He noted that the deal offers renewed hope for peace, stability and cooperation in a region whose security and prosperity have far-reaching global implications.

“This agreement demonstrates the power of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving conflicts and building trust between nations. It offers renewed hope for peace, stability and cooperation in a region whose security and prosperity have global significance,” Youssouf said.

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The AU Commission Chairperson commended the leadership and constructive engagement of all parties that participated in the negotiations, saying their efforts had contributed to the successful conclusion of the agreement.

Youssouf also acknowledged the role played by US President Donald Trump in advancing efforts that helped secure the deal.

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He further recognised the mediation and facilitation efforts of Pakistan, Oman and Qatar, saying the three countries played a key role in fostering dialogue and building confidence between the parties.

The AU chief expressed optimism that the agreement will pave the way for lasting peace, enhanced regional stability and stronger international cooperation.

He said the development aligns with the African Union’s commitment to the peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue, diplomacy and mutual understanding.

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