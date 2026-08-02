3 arrested as hunt for suspects in Kisumu robbery continues

Three men believed to be members of a gang behind a series of violent house break-ins in Kisumu have been arrested.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the arrests followed investigations into a violent robbery that led to a major breakthrough.

In a statement, the NPS said detectives first arrested one suspect believed to be among three armed robbers captured on CCTV forcefully breaking into a victim’s home while armed with pangas, metal bars and what appeared to be a pistol.

The gang is alleged to have stolen assorted household items before fleeing the scene.

Following his arrest, the suspect cooperated with investigators and provided crucial information that led police to the Rabuor area, where one of his alleged accomplices was believed to be hiding.

The team arrested two more persons found at the location; however, the key suspect identified during the investigations managed to evade arrest.

A search of the suspects’ hideouts uncovered a cache of assorted items suspected to have been stolen during the robbery, a toy pump designed to resemble a pistol, and several SIM cards suspected to be linked to the suspects’ criminal activities.

Police also recovered tools believed to have been used to gain entry into the victim’s house, as well as several rolls of bhang concealed within the premises.

“Determined to piece together the full extent of the gang’s operations, officers proceeded to another rented house associated with the suspects in the same area”, police explained.

The search yielded additional items believed to have been stolen, including a national identity card belonging to one of the robbery victims, providing another crucial link between the suspects and the reported offence.

The suspects were escorted to Kasagam Police Station, where they remain in lawful custody pending the completion of investigations.

Meanwhile, police have intensified efforts to trace and apprehend the remaining suspect. “The National Police Service remains resolute in pursuing offenders, protecting communities, and ensuring that those who threaten public safety and security are brought to justice. NPS said.