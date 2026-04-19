ODM-UDA cracks widen as zoning row rocks Nyanza rallies

Fresh cracks have emerged in the fragile working relationship between ODM and President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration, with a fierce row over electoral zoning threatening to unsettle the broad-based government arrangement ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The simmering tensions burst into the open on Friday during separate political events attended by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula in Migori and Homa Bay counties, where leaders sharply differed on the future of the ODM-UDA partnership and the push to ring-fence elective seats.

At the heart of the dispute is a proposal to introduce zoning in selected regions before the 2027 polls , a move that has triggered resistance from grassroots supporters and deepened divisions among leaders allied to both political formations.

While Speaker Wetang’ula and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot moved to steady the alliance, influential leaders from the region openly rejected attempts to predetermine political contests, insisting that voters must be allowed to choose their leaders freely.

The emerging fallout now lays bare the delicate balancing act facing ODM leader Dr. Oburu Odinga and President Ruto as their allies struggle to contain growing unease over the shape, terms and political cost of the broad-based arrangement.

Speaking in Ndhiwa Constituency during a women’s empowerment fundraiser, Speaker Wetang’ula sought to remind residents of the origins of the political truce.

“I want to thank the people of Nyanza for being steadfast and firm. Even when we campaigned here in previous elections, no was no and yes was yes. That is the same conviction Raila Odinga had when he agreed that ODM works with Kenya Kwanza under the broad-based arrangement and allowed some of your leaders to serve in government. That is the position you should uphold,” he said.

In Migori County, Senate Majority Leader and Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, who joined the Speaker during a youth empowerment fundraiser, sought to allay fears that the political relationship between ODM and its Kenya Kwanza allies was on the verge of collapse.

“Even in a marriage, it is not always blissful; there are bound to be issues. The ODM-UDA matters will be resolved through negotiation. We will not part ways; we will talk and find common ground,” Mr. Cheruiyot said.

On his part , Rarieda MP Hon. Otiende Amollo called for a structured conversation on the matter.

“We must have a structured negotiation on the question of zoning , whether it is good or bad. Those in ODM must exercise restraint and focus on negotiating solutions to the thorny issues,” he said.

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, however, opposed the zoning proposal, arguing that it would discriminate against leaders by favouring specific individuals.

“If you know that you have worked well for the people, you have no reason to be worried. If you slept on the job, that is your undoing. Prepare to go home,” Mr Obado said.

Migori Woman Representative Hon. Fatuma Mohamed also weighed in, warning against leaders exploiting the tensions between ODM and UDA for personal gain.

“There are those hell-bent on fuelling the ODM-UDA war for their own benefit. Do not fall into their trap. If you are denied a ticket through zoning, why worry? Run on an independent ticket. I was denied by ODM but was elected as an independent,” she said.

Despite the divisions, several leaders and their supporters appeared to cautiously back President William Ruto’s re-election bid, while insisting that contests for other elective positions should remain open.

“In Migori, we do not want to hear about zoning. We want total freedom. We want people to compete fairly so that the best candidate wins,” Mr Obado said.

Speaker Wetang’ula, while championing President Ruto’s re-election bid, urged residents of Nyanza and Western Kenya to rally behind the government, citing what he described as increased development projects in the regions.

“For a long time, seeing the President in Nyanza was a mirage. In the last three years, the President has visited Nyanza and Western more than 10 times. He has surpassed the visits by Presidents Kibaki and Uhuru combined,” he said.

“And he does not just visit; he launches development projects across sectors that uplift the lives of the people. This is how it should remain.”

Ndhiwa MP Hon. Martin Owino praised the administration’s development record in the area.

“Ruto has done a lot for us and we are grateful. There is infrastructure development, resources allocated for a TVET, hospitals, schools, among others. We are fully behind him,” he said.

The Speaker also cautioned against divisive politics driven by self-interest.

“There are individuals who are selfish and oppose development simply because it is not in their region. We want all Kenyans to feel equal. A country driven by hate and division will never prosper,” he said.

He further renewed his call to young people who have attained the age of 18 to take advantage of the relaxed national ID registration requirements and register as voters.

“Your vote is your weapon and your voice. You cannot threaten to send leaders home if you are not a registered voter,” he said.