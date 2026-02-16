Local News

Wetang’ula defends NG-CDF, says fund complements counties

The National Assembly Speaker says NG-CDF remains protected public money specifically designed to benefit ordinary citizens at the constituency level.

SPU
By SPU
2 Min Read
Moses Wetang'ula - Speaker National Assembly

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has reaffirmed Parliament’s commitment to safeguarding the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) describing it as a protected public resource that directly responds to the needs of the citizens.

Speaking as Chief Guest during the Prize-Giving Day ceremony at Pate Girls Secondary School on Pate Island on Monday, the Speaker said the National Assembly fully supports and will continue to protect the NG-CDF citing its transformative impact on grassroots development across the country.

“We fully support and will continue to protect the NG-CDF. We also back the Appellate Court’s decision affirming that the Fund does not compete with county governments,” Wetang’ula said.

The Speaker emphasized that the Fund complements rather than duplicates the work of county administrations by focusing on community-identified priorities, particularly in education, infrastructure and social amenities.

He noted that NG-CDF remains protected public money specifically designed to benefit ordinary citizens at the constituency level.

Unlike other funding frameworks, he said, the NG-CDF model empowers local communities to take part in decision-making.

“Under the Fund, it is the people themselves who determine and prioritise projects in each financial year, ensuring that development reflects the real needs of the community,” he said.

Wetang’ula pointed to the impact of NG-CDF in supporting schools such as Pate Girls Secondary School through classroom construction, bursaries and improvement of learning facilities interventions that have contributed to improved academic performance in national examinations.

The Speaker lauded the school’s outstanding results in last year’s national examinations, describing education as the most powerful equaliser for marginalised and remote regions such as Pate Island.

He urged leaders to remain united in defending initiatives that directly uplift learners and vulnerable families.

He reiterated Parliament’s role in oversight and legislation to ensure public funds are utilised transparently and efficiently for the benefit of citizens.

