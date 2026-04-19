Kenya eyes trade, investment opportunities in Ruto’s visit to Italy

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has outlined a trade and investment-focused agenda ahead of President William Ruto’s upcoming State Visit to Italy. Mudavadi described the trip as a strategic effort to unlock economic opportunities for Kenya.

Following a high-level preparatory meeting with senior government officials, Mudavadi stated that the visit will prioritise sectors with significant investment and growth potential, including energy, agriculture, the digital economy, water, tourism, health, and labour mobility.

According to Mudavadi, who also holds the position of Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, the engagements in Rome are expected to foster new partnerships while reinforcing the existing cooperation frameworks between Kenya and Italy.

“The engagements will focus on strengthening Kenya–Italy cooperation, aligning development priorities, and unlocking new opportunities in trade, investment and strategic partnerships,” Mudavadi said.

Central to Kenya’s strategy is the mobilization of financing for priority projects, alongside the negotiation and signing of new Memoranda of Understanding, as well as the acceleration of existing bilateral agreements.

Mudavadi confirmed that the visit will also serve to actively promote Kenyan exports and position the country as an attractive destination for Italian investors, particularly in agro-processing, renewable energy, and technology value chains.

He noted that discussions will also review the progress made since Italian President Sergio Mattarella’s visit to Kenya in 2023, ensuring continuity in bilateral engagements while enhancing cooperation in priority sectors.

The preparatory session was attended by senior officials from various government sectors, including Amb. Fredrick Matwanga, Joseph Busiega, Chief of Staff in the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, and Josephat Nanok, Deputy Chief of Staff in the Executive Office of the President, among others.