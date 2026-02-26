County NewsNEWS

Omwamba charged with luring young men to fight for Russia in Ukraine

Festus Arasa Omwamba was arrested earlier this month near the Ethiopian border

Festus Arasa Omwamba, linked to a syndicate that lured Kenyans into fighting for Russia in its war with Ukraine under the guise of foreign jobs, has been charged.

The 33-year-old denied engaging in human trafficking and will remain in custody until Friday, when trial magistrate Gideon Kiage will rule on his bail application.

The prosecution told Senior Principal Magistrate Gedion Kiage that between 2024 and 2025 at Great-Wall Gardens in Athi River area, Mavoko Sub County in Machakos County with another before Court trafficked 25 Kenyan Nationals to Russia through deceptive recruitment in order to exploit them.

However, his defence lawyer Bonventure Otieno urged the Court for time to cross-examine the Investigating Officer.

The state opposed his release until 22 rescued victims of trafficking had testified.

Omwamba was arrested earlier this month in a town near the Ethiopian border after surrendering to police.

The Russian embassy in Nairobi has denied encouraging Kenyans to fight in Ukraine, or issuing visas “to Kenyan citizens who sought to travel to Russia with the stated pose of participating in the Special Military Operation (SMO) in Ukraine”.

The embassy added that while it does not recruit foreigners, Russian law allows foreign nationals who are legally in Russia to voluntarily enlist in their armed forces.

Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that more than 1,700 people from 36 countries in Africa had been recruited to fight for Russia.

