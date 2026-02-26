County NewsNEWS

Homa Bay Deputy Governor Joseph Oyugi Magwanga resigns

Basil Okoth
By Basil Okoth
1 Min Read

Joseph Oyugi Magwanga has resigned as the Deputy Governor of Homa Bay County, citing alleged frustrations in the execution of his duties.

Magwanga, who was elected alongside Governor Gladys Wanga during the 2022 general election, said he was unable to effectively deputise the county boss due to constraints placed on his office.

He stated that his office was locked in December last year, limiting access, and that his official vehicle was withdrawn while another was not fuelled.

Addressing journalists in Oyugis, Kasipul, Magwanga said the working environment did not allow him to discharge his mandate and that he opted to step down rather than continue earning a salary without performing his responsibilities.

Ahead of the 2022 general election, the late Raila Odinga is said to have intervened to persuade Magwanga and Wanga to run on a joint Orange Democratic Movement party ticket.

Magwanga further claimed that Governor Wanga failed to appreciate his decision to abandon his own gubernatorial ambition to become her running mate, adding that the working relationship had deteriorated to a point where public trust in their leadership had significantly declined, prompting his resignation.

