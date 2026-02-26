County NewsNEWS

Operationalization of Wanini Kireri Magereza Level IV Hospital underway, Ruto says

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

The government has stepped up efforts to expand access to healthcare within the correctional facilities following the establishment of the Wanini Kireri Magereza Level IV Hospital at the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru.

President William Ruto said the operationalization of the facility is underway and has now been officially handed over to serve Kenya Prisons Service officers and the surrounding community.

Speaking during the 46th passing-out parade for 3,862 recruits of the Kenya Prisons Service on Thursday, the President said the hospital complements wider reforms in healthcare financing for the correctional sector.

He said all prisons service staff are now guaranteed access to healthcare services across the country through the Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme administered by the Social Health Authority (SHA).

President Ruto also directed the State Department for Correctional Services to fast-track the registration of inmates under the authority, noting that current registration stands at over 56 per cent.

“The registration of inmates under SHA is a key priority and stands at over 56%. While this is commendable, it is not enough. I therefore expect the State Department for Correctional Services to take all the necessary measures to achieve 100% compliance within the shortest time possible,” he stated.

Ruto challenges MPs to maximize on state-of-the-art Bunge tower
Israel says 100 Hezbollah rocket launchers hit in Lebanon
Re-skilling, upskilling of workers inevitable, CS Bore tells ARLAC delegates
New HIV studies offer hope for safer, more tailored treatment for older adults in Africa
Union protests poaching JSS KNUT members to rival
Eid ul Adha: Sakaja donates 500 goats to Muslim community
3 die while unloading construction materials in Ruiru
CJ Koome calls for efficient investigations, fast tracking of SGBV cases
Governor Waiguru hands over land for construction of modern market in Kimbimbi
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya rolls out long-acting HIV prevention injection Lenacapavir
Next Article Tecno hands over 3 renovated community football pitches in Nairobi
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Instagram to alert parents if teens search for self-harm and suicide content
Technology
Kenya to host first diversity and inclusion conference
County News NEWS
DP Kindiki: Politics is about ideas, not violence
Local News NEWS
Badminton tournament to draw youth from over 20 counties to Laikipia
Badminton Sports

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Stakeholders up the ante in fight against FGM

Voice of America building in Washington.
International News

Former directors press Congress to restore Voice of America

Local NewsNEWS

Ruto: Gov’t investing in value addition to curb export of raw materials

Local News

Reject corruption in all its manifestations, Ruto tells newly appointed Judges

Show More