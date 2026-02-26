Operationalization of Wanini Kireri Magereza Level IV Hospital underway, Ruto says

The government has stepped up efforts to expand access to healthcare within the correctional facilities following the establishment of the Wanini Kireri Magereza Level IV Hospital at the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru.

President William Ruto said the operationalization of the facility is underway and has now been officially handed over to serve Kenya Prisons Service officers and the surrounding community.

Speaking during the 46th passing-out parade for 3,862 recruits of the Kenya Prisons Service on Thursday, the President said the hospital complements wider reforms in healthcare financing for the correctional sector.

He said all prisons service staff are now guaranteed access to healthcare services across the country through the Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme administered by the Social Health Authority (SHA).

President Ruto also directed the State Department for Correctional Services to fast-track the registration of inmates under the authority, noting that current registration stands at over 56 per cent.

“The registration of inmates under SHA is a key priority and stands at over 56%. While this is commendable, it is not enough. I therefore expect the State Department for Correctional Services to take all the necessary measures to achieve 100% compliance within the shortest time possible,” he stated.