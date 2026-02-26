Tecno hands over 3 renovated community football pitches in Nairobi

TECNO has unveiled three newly renovated community football fields in Nairobi as part of its Dream Field Renovation Initiative, with work on a fourth field still in progress.

The handover event took place at Kinyago Football grounds, marking the completion of upgrades at Kinyago Football Field, Huruma Sports Ground, and Mathare Area 4, Heide Marie Primary School.

Renovations are still underway at Mlango Kubwa and Mathare, and once finished, TECNO’s total investment in Nairobi will exceed KSh 20 million.

This initiative is a component of TECNO’s broader pan-African goal to refurbish 100 community football pitches across the continent by 2028, in collaboration with the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The program’s objectives include enhancing grassroots sports infrastructure, fostering young talent, and providing safe, inclusive spaces for community development through football.

During the ceremony, Victor Alufwani highlighted the brand’s dedication to empowering youth through sports:

“This initiative goes beyond infrastructure. It is about building environments that encourage discipline, teamwork, and positive youth engagement. Quality sporting facilities play a critical role in shaping confident, focused, and motivated young people. We commend TECNO for investing in grassroots football and partnering with communities to create long-term impact,” said Oscar Igaida, Chief Officer – Youth, Talent & Sports, Nairobi City County.

Local coaches and community leaders also welcomed the development, noting the immediate impact on participation and morale.

“Before the renovation, training was difficult and unsafe. The dusty surface often caused injuries and discouraged consistent practice. Today, the pitch has completely transformed how our players train, compete, and believe in themselves. This facility gives our children a real opportunity to grow, not only as footballers, but as disciplined and confident individuals,” said Antony Ombona, Community Coach.

The Dream Field Renovation Initiative is actively being introduced in several African nations, including Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa, showcasing TECNO’s commitment to nurturing youth and empowering communities through sports.

This initiative is part of TECNO’s extensive football strategy, which encompasses everything from grassroots development to partnerships across Africa.

Furthermore, the brand is the Official Global Partner for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2025 and 2027, highlighting its sustained dedication to the advancement of African football at all levels.