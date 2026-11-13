DCI remains alert to possible use of narcotics proceeds in political campaigns

The Director of Criminal Investigations, Mohamed Amin, has called for heightened vigilance as Kenya approaches the 2027 General Election, warning that proceeds from narcotics trafficking could be channelled into political campaigns or used to buy influence.

In a briefing, Amin noted that security agencies must remain alert to the risk posed by illicit financial flows, which could undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

“Enormous illicit profits can be converted into protection networks, used to corrupt public officials, or channelled into funding political activities. Any credible links between known traffickers, suspicious financial flows and electoral financing must be properly documented, verified and investigated through the appropriate channels,” Amin stated.

The DCI chief emphasised that such investigations must be conducted impartially, without political profiling or interference in legitimate political activities.

Further, he reminded police officers of their constitutional duty to enforce the law without fear or favour.