Pastor Dorcas in Mombasa to launch camp targeting addicts

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi is currently in Mombasa County launching the Mombasa Medical Camp targeting alcohol, drugs and substance abuse addicts.

The camp is being launched at the Railways Dispensary, Shimanzi in Mombasa County. A similar camp is set to be launched in the Miritini area later this week.

The launch comes after Pastor Dorcas visited the drug dens of Mombasa County in May this year and interacted with the addicts.

This is in line with her boychild initiative that she aims at dignifying the lives of thousands of youths across the country.

Early this month Pastor Dorcas set up a camp at the ASK Jamhuri Grounds in Nairobi which is currently holding more than 80 young men undergoing treatment and rehabilitation.

Another cohort of more than 100 men are set to graduate from a rehabilitation Centre in Timau, Meru County.

At least 50 others are undergoing rehabilitation at a rehab facility in Limuru,Kiambu County under the program of the Spouse of the Deputy President.

