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Pictures: Blankets and Wine June edition recap

The June edition featured performances from Labdi, Fave, Mejja, Watendawili and more.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

The June edition of Blankets and Wine successfully kicked off its 2026 season by delivering a night of Kenyan and African music on two stages: The Onja Onja Stage at The Annex and The Main Stage inside Kasarani Indoor Arena.

Labdi performs on stage

On the main stage, Labdi opened the show before Mordecai Dex and Serro delivered captivating performances that kept the crowd energised.

Nigerian sensation Fave brought her chart-topping hits and infectious energy to the stage, while Genge Rap icon Mejja and hitmaker Mutoriah impressed with crowd-pleasing sets.

Nigerian star Fave performs.

Fan favourites Watendawili closed out the night with a powerful performance, made even more memorable by surprise guest appearances from Charisma and Xeniah Manasseh, whose appearances had fans singing along to their collaborations like “Urao” and “Beba” until the very end.

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Onyach from Wetandawili on stage

Speaking of this edition, Muthoni Ndonga, Founder and Creative Director, said: “Every edition of Blankets and Wine begins with a simple question: what does it mean to gather meaningfully in this moment? This June, we introduced some bold changes, and our audience once again reminded us that the true power of the festival lies in intentional gathering, shared experiences and the sense of community that continues to define and shape this event.”

Genge legend Mejja

The Onja Onja Stage showcased the depth and diversity of African electronic music, with DJADE opening the stage before DJ Paps set the tone for an afternoon of nonstop movement. The Onja Onja Market was outdoors right next to the Onja Onja stage, bringing together food vendors, fashion brands and creative entrepreneurs.

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Mordecai Dexx

A special back-to-back set from Sir M and Kaneda, followed by One Down and DJ IV, kept the momentum building ahead of South African star Goldmax. The stage then culminated in an electrifying back-to-back-to-back performance from Suraj, LA Dave and Hiribae, delivering a fitting finale of the 2026 June Edition.

Ssero

Michelle Njeri, Brand Manager, added, “We are grateful to everyone who explored The Onja Onja Market, it was exciting to see audiences discovering, supporting and engaging with local brands.”

Blankets and Wine is produced by GoodTimes Africa.

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