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13 Kenyan films, series to showcase at ZIFF at the end of June

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
2 Min Read
File Photo: Kash Money series

The Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF) is scheduled to take place in Zanzibar, Tanzania, from June 24 to June 27.

The theme for this year’s event, also known as the ‘Festival of the Dhow Countries’, is AI and the Art of Storytelling, a fitting topic of discussion as film industries across the world grapple with the rise and prevalence of Artificial Intelligence.

The 29th edition of the festival, which is aimed at promoting film and other cultural industries as catalysts for regional social and economic growth, will showcase 13 creative works from Kenya.

Kenya will showcase two films for competition in the Short Film category, three for competition in the documentary category and one in the feature film category. Additionally, the country will also showcase five Kenyan series in competition and two more short films not in competition.

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The list of films and series set to showcase at ZIFF are as follows:

Feature Fiction Film
• Bobo – Directed by Maurice Muendo (In Competition)

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Documentaries

• The People Shall – Directed by Mark Maina and Nick Wambugu (In Competition)

• Kikuyu Land – Directed by Bea Wangondu (In Competition)

• After the Abyss – Directed by Keira Shishay (In Competition)

Drama Series

• Mizani (Scale) – Directed by Mdagaya Eric (In Competition)

• Lazizi – Directed by Reuben Odanga (In Competition)

• Kash Money Season 1 – Directed by Grace Kahaki, Phil Bresson (In Competition)

• Single Kiasi Season 4 – Directed by Grace Kahaki, Phil Bresson (In Competition)

• Adam to Eve – Directed by Alexandros Konstantaras (In Competition)

Short Films

• Goat – Directed by Judith Kibinge (In Competition)

• Our Brother – Directed by Shandra Apondi (In Competition)

• Last Broadcast From Earth – Directed by Lissa Russel (Out of Competition)

• The Swap – Directed by Sally Ngori (Out of Competition)

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