Police arrest four, seize 50,000 bags of subsidized fertilizer

Police have arrested four suspects for repackaging subsidized fertilizer meant for distribution along Nanyuki road in Lungalunga Nairobi.

According to Regional Police Commander Adamson Bungei, the police received a tip off from members of the public and took swift action.

During the raid at a godown where the operations were taking place, the police discovered that the team was also repackaging relief food to Indian brands.

A total of 1,360 bags of Rice and 200 bags of maize which were in the process of being repackaged, were seized.

Additionally, 50,000 bags of subsidized fertilizer were also nabbed during the operation.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Bungei issued a warning to all those involved in such activities.

According to Bungei, the DCI officers, along with the police from the jurisdiction, will investigate on the matter to unravel the whole syndicate.

The four workers have been arrested and are expected to be arraign in court once police conclude investigations.