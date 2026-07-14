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Police launch investigations after Grade 9 learner dies in Ngong

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
2 Min Read
The incident, which occurred on Monday morning, was confirmed by the school in a statement issued to parents and guardians.

Police have launched investigations into the death of a Grade 9 learner from CITAM Schools Ngong who reportedly fell from the rooftop of one of the school’s buildings.

The incident, which occurred on Monday morning, was confirmed by the school in a statement issued to parents and guardians.

According Veronica Kibe, CITAM Schools Ngong-Principal they responded immediately after the learner fell.

” Upon consultation with her parents, the student was rushed to Karen Hospital. Regrettably, we must inform you that she was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. This is a devastating loss for our school community, and our deepest and most heartfelt condolences go out to the parents, family, friends and classmates of our beloved student,” she said.

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The principal said the incident was reported at Ngong Police Station and that they are cooperating with investigators.

“Following the incident, the school administration proceeded to Ngong Police Station to officially report the matter. We are fully cooperating with the relevant authorities, including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI),” she added.

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She noted that officers from the DCI, together with other relevant authorities, are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Adding that they will provide professional counselling and pastoral care to the bereaved family, learners and members of staff affected by the tragedy.

“As a school rooted in faith, we are turning to God for strength. We will be providing professional counseling and pastoral support to the affected parents, our learners and staff who may need assistance processing this tragic event,” she said.

The school has appealed to parents, learners and members of the public to avoid spreading unconfirmed information as investigations continue.

“We respectfully request all members of our school community to refrain from speculation or the circulation of unverified information, whether in person or on social media, out of respect for the bereaved family and to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigations,” the school said.

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