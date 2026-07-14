All set ahead of Uzalendo Half Marathon’

The Eldama Ravine Education Foundation (EREF), in partnership with Uzalendo School and Athletics Kenya Baringo, officially launched the 2026 Uzalendo Half Marathon in Nairobi on 13th July 2026.

The event, held under the theme “Running for Patriotism, Education & Kenya’s Future,” is designed to raise funds supporting the education of bright but financially disadvantaged students, while also promoting patriotism, talent development and community participation.

Speaking at the launch, ICT and Digital Economy PS John Tanui highlighted the marathon’s role in shaping future leaders, noting that education remains central to unlocking students’ potential.

He revealed that Uzalendo School, established in 2016, has educated more than 1,000 students to date, with 397 learners benefiting from full scholarships through EREF at a cumulative investment exceeding KSh54 million.

He added that the school has consistently produced graduates who have gone on to become industry leaders across the country.

Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage Hon. Hanna Wendot Cheptumo also addressed the launch, urging Kenyans to rally behind the initiative.

She described investment in education as one of the most enduring acts of patriotism, calling on the private sector, development partners and the public to support the marathon and help transform it into a lasting national movement.

Organisers confirmed that winners across the various race categories will share prize money totalling over KSh1.5 million.

On funding allocation, proceeds from the marathon will be channelled into three areas: 80 percent will go toward the Uzalendo Endowment Fund to guarantee sustainable scholarship financing, 15 percent will support priority infrastructure development at Uzalendo School, while the remaining 5 percent will finance community social responsibility initiatives in Eldama Ravine and Mogotio sub-counties.

The marathon will feature five race categories to encourage participation across all age groups: the 21km Uzalendo Half Marathon (Men & Women), a 10km race, a 5km Youth Run for secondary school and college students, a 5km Corporate Fun Run, and a 2km Children’s Dash for primary and junior school pupils.

The inaugural edition of the revived marathon is set for Saturday, 18th July 2026, starting at Emining Junction in Mogotio Sub-County and concluding at the Koibatek Agricultural Training Centre (ATC) Grounds in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County.

The event is expected to attract elite athletes, amateur runners, corporates, schools, institutions and members of the public from across Kenya and the wider East African region.