UDA women MPs call for peace, back President’s re-election bid

Women Members of Parliament elected on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket have called for peace and unity across the country, urging young people not to allow themselves to be manipulated by politicians into engaging in violence and goonism.

The leaders made the appeal while speaking in Marigat, Baringo South Constituency, during an economic empowerment programme for youth and women groups.

The event was led by Kericho Woman Representative and brought together several UDA women leaders from different counties.

The legislators emphasized that Kenya’s peace and stability should take precedence over political competition, noting that elections are temporary events while the country’s unity is permanent.

They urged young people to reject incitement and instead embrace peaceful coexistence regardless of their political affiliations.

The women leaders expressed concern over the recent rise in politically instigated violence, where groups of youths have allegedly been hired to disrupt political meetings and intimidate opponents.

They described the trend as a serious threat to national security and warned that such actions undermine democracy and peaceful political engagement.

Nandi Woman Representative condemned the practice of using unemployed youths to cause chaos during political rallies, saying it exploits vulnerable young people for selfish political interests.

She challenged leaders across the political divide to promote issue-based politics instead of encouraging violence and disorder.

The MPs also encouraged the government to continue investing in youth empowerment programmes aimed at creating employment opportunities and improving livelihoods. They said economic empowerment remains one of the most effective ways of protecting young people from political exploitation.

At the same event, the UDA women leaders declared their support for President William Ruto’s bid for a second term in office.

They argued that the President has fulfilled many of his development promises and pointed to ongoing infrastructure projects, expanded social programmes, and economic reforms as evidence of his administration’s commitment to improving the lives of Kenyans.

They maintained that the Kenya Kwanza administration deserves another term to complete its development agenda and urged wananchi to continue supporting the government’s programmes.

Baringo Woman Representative Florence Jematia expressed confidence that the ruling party would emerge victorious in the forthcoming Ol Kalou by-election. She said UDA enjoys widespread support in the area and remains focused on delivering development to residents.

Jematia also criticized former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of promoting tribal politics. She urged leaders to champion national unity and inclusive leadership, saying Kenya’s progress depends on leaders who bring citizens together rather than dividing them along ethnic lines.