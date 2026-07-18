Police officers urged to pursue higher education as part of career progression

Police officers have been urged to pursue higher education to improve their skills and professionalism in response to changing security challenges.

This message was highlighted at a celebration event for Senior Superintendent of Police Grace Kamau, who earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Kenyatta University.

Family, friends, and National Police Service members gathered at a Nairobi hotel to honor the academic success of Dr. Grace Kamau, who completed her Ph.D.

The Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service, Gilbert Masengeli, praised her accomplishments.

He encouraged his fellow officers to take inspiration from her actions to better their capabilities in addressing new security challenges.

Masengeli pointed out that modern security issues require a police force with strong intellectual abilities to manage complex crimes effectively, thereby enhancing service quality.

Governance expert Dr. Harun Issack Hassan agreed, highlighting the importance of integrating academic research with practical law enforcement.

Dr. Kamau’s accomplishment aligns with the government’s initiative to upgrade institutions like the National Police Service College into full universities to support professional advancement.